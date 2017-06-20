Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Longueuil, Que.-based D-Box Technologies Inc. creates motion technology for theatres, such as theses moving theatre chairs, which represents about 70 per cent of its revenue. (D-BOX Technologies)
Longueuil, Que.-based D-Box Technologies Inc. creates motion technology for theatres, such as theses moving theatre chairs, which represents about 70 per cent of its revenue.

Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says its Home Trust subsidiary has an agreement to sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately $1.2-billion to KingSett Capital.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

