Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Warren Buffett is coming to the rescue of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T).
One of the world's most famous investors is backing the Toronto-based mortgage company in a financing deal that is designed to shore up confidence in the beleaguered firm as it tries to stabilize its deposit base.
