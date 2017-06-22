Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Warren Buffett is coming to the rescue of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T).
One of the world’s most famous investors is backing the Toronto-based mortgage company in a financing deal that is designed to shore up confidence in the beleaguered firm as it tries to stabilize its deposit base.Report Typo/Error
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite772.94+1.14(+0.15%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,163.17+14.64(+0.10%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$16.82+1.88(+12.58%)
- Greenspace Brands Inc$1.55-0.04(-2.52%)
- Altius Minerals Corp$10.22-0.05(-0.49%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.620.00(0.00%)
- Orocobre Ltd$3.50-0.09(-2.51%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.38+0.04(+0.75%)
- NewCastle Gold Ltd$0.96-0.01(-1.03%)
- Updated June 21 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.