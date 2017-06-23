Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Great views from the corner spaces of Dream Office’s floor in Scotia Plaza aren’t just for top executives. The REIT has removed corner offices to create open spaces that encourage window-side meetings and collaboration.
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) is cutting its distribution and announced the sale of $1.7-billion in properties as part of an "acceleration of its strategic plan."

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

