Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) is cutting its distribution and announced the sale of $1.7-billion in properties as part of an "acceleration of its strategic plan."
