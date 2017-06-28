Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sandvine Corp. (SVC-T) says it has received a new takeover offer for the company from Francisco Partners for $4.15 per share.

"The new offer was solicited by the company during the 'go-shop' period permitted under its agreement with Scalar Acquireco Corp., an affiliate of Vector Capital," Sandvine said in a release.

