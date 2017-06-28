Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sandvine Corp. (SVC-T) says it has received a new takeover offer for the company from Francisco Partners for $4.15 per share.
"The new offer was solicited by the company during the 'go-shop' period permitted under its agreement with Scalar Acquireco Corp., an affiliate of Vector Capital," Sandvine said in a release.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite769.860.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,281.220.00(0.00%)
- Sandvine Corp$3.910.00(0.00%)
- Norsat International Inc$15.070.00(0.00%)
- Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$11.150.00(0.00%)
- Slate Retail REIT$13.590.00(0.00%)
- Painted Pony Energy Ltd$4.550.00(0.00%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$16.220.00(0.00%)
- Crown Capital Partners Inc$10.490.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 27 2:44 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.