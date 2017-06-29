Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) said the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued an order on Wednesday "certifying an action as against the company and certain of its former officers as a class action for settlement purposes only."Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite769.500.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,355.580.00(0.00%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$17.190.00(0.00%)
- Input Capital Corp$1.990.00(0.00%)
- Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc$1.370.00(0.00%)
- Alio Gold Inc$7.430.00(0.00%)
- Opsens Inc$1.300.00(0.00%)
- Lithium X Energy Corp$1.880.00(0.00%)
- Street Capital Group Inc$1.430.00(0.00%)
- Callidus Capital Corp$15.000.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 28 3:56 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.