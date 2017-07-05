Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) said it has "become aware of a short and distort campaign aimed at undermining the value of EIC’s shares."

"The short report was deliberately released immediately following the end of the company’s second quarter when EIC is in a quiet period, and is based on a number of statements, assumptions and opinions with which we strenuously disagree," the company said in a release.

