Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

HNZ Group Inc. (HNZ-T) says the operations carried out by Norsk Helikopterservice AS, a Norwegian company it owns an 49.9-per-cent interest in, ceased on June 30.

"Norsk has encountered various challenges in the Norwegian market, and our investment in Norsk has not performed as we had hoped," said HNZ CEO Don Wall in a release. "After considering the results and prospects of this investment, we have decided to focus our efforts on other aspects of HNZ's strategic plan."

