Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) is buying Yankee Propane Inc., a propane distributor in New York and New Jersey, and Virginia Propane, Inc., a propane distributor in Virginia, for a total of $31.5-million.

