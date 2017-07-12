Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Container ships are shown in the Port of Montreal, Monday, January 4, 2016. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Container ships are shown in the Port of Montreal, Monday, January 4, 2016. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Troubled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) has chosen Yousry Bissada, a 57-year-old executive with experience in the mortgage industry, as its chief executive officer.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories