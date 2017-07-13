Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $145-million up from $126.4-million in the second quarter last year.
"The increase was primarily driven by comparable sales growth of 9.3 per cent, supported by both positive in-store performance and continued momentum in the company's e-commerce business, as well as the revenue from seven new store openings and four expanded or repositioned stores since the first quarter of fiscal 2017," the company said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite754.62-3.86(-0.51%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,125.15-18.84(-0.12%)
- Aritzia Inc$14.990.00(0.00%)
- Taseko Mines Ltd$1.62-0.01(-0.61%)
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.68+0.02(+0.30%)
- Goldcorp Inc$16.50-0.02(-0.12%)
- Leagold Mining Corp$2.310.00(0.00%)
- Northern Blizzard Resources Inc$3.110.00(0.00%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$25.35+0.27(+1.08%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$66.47+0.03(+0.05%)
- Newstrike Resources Ltd$0.34+0.02(+4.69%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.620.00(0.00%)
- Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust$13.53-0.14(-1.02%)
- Alterra Power Corp$6.00+0.18(+3.09%)
- Updated July 13 11:19 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.