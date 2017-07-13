Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $145-million up from $126.4-million in the second quarter last year.

"The increase was primarily driven by comparable sales growth of 9.3 per cent, supported by both positive in-store performance and continued momentum in the company's e-commerce business, as well as the revenue from seven new store openings and four expanded or repositioned stores since the first quarter of fiscal 2017," the company said.

