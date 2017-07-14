Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T) issued a release on Friday saying it has obtained orders from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to extend its Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act period to Oct. 4 and to launch a sale and investment solicitation process.

