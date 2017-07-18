Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Deposits are steadily returning to Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) as the troubled mortgage lender recovers from a crisis of confidence.
Late Monday, the company provided its first liquidity update since the end of June. At that time, it was enjoying a renewed surge of faith from depositors after securing an investment worth up to $400-million from revered U.S. investor Warren Buffett, through his firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite764.41+2.09(+0.27%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,122.98-42.38(-0.28%)
- ------(--)
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd$1.02-0.02(-1.92%)
- Timbercreek Financial Corp$9.30-0.05(-0.53%)
- Dream Global REIT$10.35-0.64(-5.82%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.87+0.01(+0.35%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$3.63+0.01(+0.28%)
