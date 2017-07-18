Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Deposits are steadily returning to Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) as the troubled mortgage lender recovers from a crisis of confidence.

Late Monday, the company provided its first liquidity update since the end of June. At that time, it was enjoying a renewed surge of faith from depositors after securing an investment worth up to $400-million from revered U.S. investor Warren Buffett, through his firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

