Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Deposits are steadily returning to Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) as the troubled mortgage lender recovers from a crisis of confidence.
Late Monday, the company provided its first liquidity update since the end of June. At that time, it was enjoying a renewed surge of faith from depositors after securing an investment worth up to $400-million from revered U.S. investor Warren Buffett, through his firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite762.320.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,165.360.00(0.00%)
- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc$17.410.00(0.00%)
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd$1.040.00(0.00%)
- Timbercreek Financial Corp$9.350.00(0.00%)
- Dream Global REIT$10.990.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.860.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$3.620.00(0.00%)
- Updated July 17 3:15 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.