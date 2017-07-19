Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-X) says it has entered into a technical services agreement with Melbourne- based Cann Group until the end of 2022 for the "exchange of information and support across areas including the cultivation and processing of medical cannabis; extraction and manufacturing technology and analysis of cannabis extracts."

