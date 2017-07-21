Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) is raising $25-million in a private placement. (milostra/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) is raising $25-million in a private placement financing with a single, unnamed investor. 

It will issue about 3.1 million shares at $8.05 each. The private placement will be completed on or before July 26.

