Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) said on Friday that it purchased 450,000 common shares of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase all of the common shares of CanniMed. The highest price it paid was $22.75.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) and Up Cannabis Inc., the wholly-owned licensed producer of Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-X), says they have entered into a supply agreement for a variety of medical cannabis strains.

"Among other things, the supply agreement will provide the raw material (whole bud material) required to meet the surging domestic and international demand for CanniMed oils and oil derivative products, including capsules. The two companies will also collaborate on a THC-rich, whole dried flower, medical cannabis product, demanded by patients," CanniMed stated in a release.

CanniMed is the subject of a hostile takeover by Aurora Cannabis and has launched a friendly bid for Newstrike.

Abcann Global Corp. (ABCN-X) says it has been licensed by Health Canada to produce medical cannabis oils. "Once ABcann has saleable extracted finished products, Health Canada will conduct a final inspection to approve the sale of cannabis oils by the company. This is expected in the first quarter of 2018," the company stated.

Capstone Infrastructure Corp. (CSE.PR.A-T) says it acquired the remaining interests in Glen Dhu Wind Energy Limited Partnership and Fitzpatrick Mountain Wind Energy Inc., as well as closed a new corporate credit facility.

Fortress Paper Ltd. (FTP-T) says its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., has entered into a credit agreement with a private arm's length lender who will provide a secured revolving credit facility of up to $5-million (U.S.) "FSC intends to use the proceeds of the loan for general corporate purposes," the company stated.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (MYM-CN) issued a release after markets closed on Friday regarding the recent trading activity of its stock. The company said it's "not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time." The stock closed down 14 per cent on Friday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T) said president and chief technology officer Gordon Morrison retired effective Dec. 31 and will immediately transition to the part-time role of executive adviser.

Cronos Group Inc. (MJN-X) says it's raising $30-million in a bought-deal financing. It has a letter of engagement with PI Financial Corp. as lead underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters to purchase for resale 3.4 million common shares of the company for $8.75 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, to fund growth, and for research and development.

Maricann Group Inc. (MARI-CN) has it has an exclusivity agreement with Rare Dankness LLC to bring certified strains and cannabis products to Canada.

Rare Dankness (RD) was founded in 2010 and specializes in elite/rare genetics, the company said.

Maricann will get exclusive distribution and retail rights for the Canadian markets for specified RD genetics and products for a five-year term, "subject to Maricann meeting minimum wholesale targets each year or paying an exclusivity fee and a right of first refusal to act as RD's exclusive distributor for the products in Europe."

In consideration for the exclusivity, Maricann has agreed to provide RD with a signing fee of $500,000 (U.S.) and to grant $250,000 (Canadian) in warrants on the date of signing and on the first and second anniversary date of the agreement exercisable at the market price at close of markets on the preceding day. It also includes a profit-sharing arrangement on the sale of the products by Maricann.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) says it has a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Ltd. for their 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder natural gas spark-ignited commercial vehicle engine family "to meet the Indian government's new Bharat Stage VI emission standards, scheduled to take effect in April of 2020."

"Tata Motors is a leader in heavy-duty natural gas vehicles in the Indian market and a leading vehicle and engine manufacturer globally," said Maurizio Grando, executive vice-president of Westport Fuel Systems.

India is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle markets.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced changes to its senior management team and board of directors, effective immediately.

Michael Goldstein has joined the company as interim president and CEO and Peter Henry has joined as interim chief financial officer. Mr. Goldstein will also join the Board of Directors. Scott Jenkins, who held the roles of president, interim CFO and director, has departed the company.

One-time costs related to these changes are expected to be in the range of $1.5-million to $2-million per year for three years starting 2017, the company stated.

