Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV-U-T), which is behind the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar restaurant brands, reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $2.3-million or 28 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and up from $2.2-million or 26 cents for the same quarter a year earlier. Pooled revenue increased to $69.5-million from $67.5-million, the company said.

**

Story continues below advertisement

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of US$74.2-million up from US$63-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$3.8-million or 16 cents per share versus US$1.4-million or 6 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$68.3-million and earnings of 11 cents per share.

**

Cervus Equipment Corp (CERV-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $272.7-million versus $272-million a year earlier. Net income was $3.7-million or 23 cents per share, down from $8.8-million or 52 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents and revenue of $290.9-million in the most recent quarter.

**

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $69.3-million up from $50.2-million a year earlier. Adjusted funds flow was $32.2-million or 14 cents per share, up from $21.5-million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Invesque Inc. (IVQ-U-T), a healthcare real estate company, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.8-million up from $13.8-million a year earlier. Net income was $4.1-million versus $5.1-million. Earnings were 25 cents per share, which was below analysts' expectations of 31 cents.

**

Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$8.4 million up from US$6.1-million for the same quarter a year earlier. That beat expectations of $7-million.

Net income increased to US$316,000 or 5 cents per share, versus a loss of US$86,000 or a penny per share for the year before.

"The increase in profitability is attributable to increased contributions from payments, increased margins from changes in currency mix and organic growth from wholesale and retail business lines as well as improved expense management," the company stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Klondex Mines Ltd. (KDX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$63.3-million up from US$56.1-million a year earlier. "Fourth quarter revenues increased due to the increase in the total number of gold ounces sold and the higher average realized gold price," the company stated.

Its net loss was US$7.7-million or 4 cents per share versus net income of US$2.2-million or 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

**

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $229.8-million versus $233.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss from continuing operations was $1.5-million or 3 cents per share versus net income of $4-million or a loss of a penny per share.

Adjusted earnings were 19 cents per share versus 24 cents for the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $235-million and adjusted earnings of 20 cents.

**

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) announced "workforce adjustments" of about 60 employees at its Longueuil facility "following the non-renewal of services provided to the U.S. Air Force," which was announced a year ago.

"The corporation indicated at that time that the volume of business for this contract would progressively be reduced during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019."

Heroux-Devtek said it has about 1,365 employees.

**

Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T) reported first-quarter revenues of $725.8-million, compared with $689.3-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

"This improvement was driven by growth in the number of travellers of 6.2 per cent in the sun destination market, our main market for the period, and of 20.3 per cent in the transatlantic market," the company stated. "In addition, average selling prices rose slightly across all our markets."

Its net loss attributable to shareholders was $6.6-million or 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $32.1-million or 87 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $739.7-million and a loss of 69 cents.

**

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $47.5-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $39.3-million a year earlier.

Its loss was $1.3-million or 13 cents per share versus a profit of $2.2-million or 27 cents for the same quarter last year.

**

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $167.2-million down from $170.3-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Its net loss was $1-million or 4 cents per share versus earnings of $3.5-million or 11 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Maricann Group Inc. (MARI-CN) issued a statement announcing a "clarification" around an interview its CEO Ben Ward did with Stockhouse Publishing earlier this month.

"As previously reported, the Interview was not authorized by the board of directors of the corporation or by its special committee and the statements contained therein solely represent personal views and opinions of Mr. Ward. Therefore, none of the statements contained in the interview should be relied upon by investors," the company stated.

The Globe and Mail wrote a story on the interview which can be read here.

**

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME-T; ZYME-N), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$50.1-million, which was in line with expectations and compared to US$2.2-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$32.7-million or $1.29 per share versus a loss of US$11.3-million or 86 cents a year ago.

**

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.5-million up from $1.8-million for the same quarter in 2016.

Net income was $7.1-million or 5 cents per share versus $7.9-million or 6 cents last year.

The expectation was for earnings of 4 cents in the most recent quarter and revenue of $2.2-million.

**