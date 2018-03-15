Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV-U-T), which is behind the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar restaurant brands, reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $2.3-million or 28 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and up from $2.2-million or 26 cents for the same quarter a year earlier. Pooled revenue increased to $69.5-million from $67.5-million, the company said.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of US$74.2-million up from US$63-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$3.8-million or 16 cents per share versus US$1.4-million or 6 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$68.3-million and earnings of 11 cents per share.

Cervus Equipment Corp (CERV-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $272.7-million versus $272-million a year earlier. Net income was $3.7-million or 23 cents per share, down from $8.8-million or 52 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents and revenue of $290.9-million in the most recent quarter.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $69.3-million up from $50.2-million a year earlier. Adjusted funds flow was $32.2-million or 14 cents per share, up from $21.5-million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ-U-T), a healthcare real estate company, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.8-million up from $13.8-million a year earlier. Net income was $4.1-million versus $5.1-million. Earnings were 25 cents per share, which was below analysts' expectations of 31 cents.

Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$8.4 million up from US$6.1-million for the same quarter a year earlier. That beat expectations of $7-million.

Net income increased to US$316,000 or 5 cents per share, versus a loss of US$86,000 or a penny per share for the year before.

"The increase in profitability is attributable to increased contributions from payments, increased margins from changes in currency mix and organic growth from wholesale and retail business lines as well as improved expense management," the company stated.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (KDX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$63.3-million up from US$56.1-million a year earlier. "Fourth quarter revenues increased due to the increase in the total number of gold ounces sold and the higher average realized gold price," the company stated.

Its net loss was US$7.7-million or 4 cents per share versus net income of US$2.2-million or 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

