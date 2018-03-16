Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $733.1-million, up 16.5 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. Same-store revenue growth was up 11.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

Net earnings attributable to AutoCanada shareholders were $17.1-million or 62 cents per share versus $13.8-million or 50 cents for the same quarter in 2016. Analysts were expecting earnings of 37 cents and revenue of $720.7-million.

Story continues below advertisement

**

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-CN) says it's raising $15-million in a public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., to buy about 3.8 million units a price of $4 each.

"The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make strategic acquisitions, to further expand its existing operations, and general corporate and working capital purposes," it stated in a release.

**

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. (PL-T) says revenue totalled $73-million in the fourth quarter, up 3 per cent from $70.9-million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its earnings came in at a $104,000 or a loss of a penny per share versus a profit of $2.6-million or 7 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for a loss of 2 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T) reported a loss of $12.4-million or 23 cents per share in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss o $9.7-million or 32 cents a year earlier.

**

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) reported sales of $247.4-million in the fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $239.4-million a year earlier.

Profit was $5-million or 23 cents per share versus a profit of $6.6-million or 29 cents the year before. Analysts were expecting earnings to be 28 cents in the most recent quarter.

**

Slate Retail REIT (SRT-UN-T) says Southeastern Grocers, the parent of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket grocery stores, has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement and intends to close about 18 per cent of its stores. "None of the REIT's 10 properties anchored by Winn-Dixie or BI-LO grocery stores are expected to be part of such store closures," the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

The REIT has entered into conditional lease amendments with SEG to "modify the terms of certain of the REIT's existing leases," which includes "minor rent reductions" among other measures, the company said.

**

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T; SMTS-A) says a group of unionized contract employees, representing less than 10 per cent of the work force at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, say they intend to initiate a strike action. That could lead to the stoppage of mining and milling activities at the site on Friday, the company said.

"Upon resolution of the work stoppage, if needed the company will release any adjustments to the 2018 production and cost guidance."

**

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T; MPVD-Q) says it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with De Beers Canada Inc., its partner in the Gahcho Kué mine.

The agreement "contemplates incorporating properties owned by Kennady Diamonds Inc. into the Gahcho Kué joint venture, in the event that Mountain Province's proposed acquisition of Kennady Diamonds is approved."

**

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR-UN-X) reported net operating income for the fourth quarter of $8.2-million, up from $3.3-million for the same quarter the year before. Net income was $12.3-million up from $5.7-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations per share came in at 6 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to 5 cents a year ago.

**