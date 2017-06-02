A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

U.S. non-farm payrolls are being released at time of writing. The report indicates 138,000 U.S. jobs were created in May relative to the consensus economist estimate of 182,000.

There are some interesting dislocations in global oil markets suggesting that, one way or another, a big move in the commodity price could be ahead. Credit Suisse strategist Jan Stuart writes,

Report Typo/Error