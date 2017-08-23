A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Market news is mid-summer light on Wednesday, which gives me latitude to start with an important (in my opinion) essay by MIT economics professor Daron Acemoglu and MIT finance professor Simon Johnson. Mr. Acemoglu and Mr. Johnson have long argued that the primary long-term driver of economic success in the developed world was strong economic, political, social and financial institutions trusted by a majority of the populace. Recent political upheaval is, for the authors, a sign of this advantage unraveling.

