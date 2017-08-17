A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The NY Times’ Upshot blog summarizes Merrill Lynch’s survey of global portfolio managers and finds an interesting contradiction,

“A record share [of managers], 46 percent, say equity markets are overvalued…But that hasn’t changed the net percentage who say they’re overweight equities, which is currently 0.3 standard deviations above the historical norm. Some may be getting a bit queasy, but no one’s allowed off the ride anytime soon.. [the] shift in profit expectations is what BAML calls an ‘ominous inflection point’ for risk-on trades. The jubilation of January has given way to summer doldrums and an increasing sense of dread, but there’s still nowhere to go but up.”

