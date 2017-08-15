Stocks of companies that focus on clean energy and efficiency are now outperforming a global energy benchmark heavily tied to fossil fuels, according to new research from a pair of groups focused on corporate social responsibility.
In a report released on Tuesday, researchers with Canadian “clean capitalism” media company Corporate Knights Inc. and U.S. non-profit As You Sow revealed the performance of a curated group of the world’s 200-largest companies ranked by clean-energy and energy-efficiency revenues. German conglomerate Siemens AG tops the “Clean 200” list, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. and Schneider Electric SE – with five Canadian companies, including No. 7-ranked Bombardier Inc., in the mix.Report Typo/Error
Follow @joshokaneon Twitter:
- Bombardier Inc$2.65+0.02(+0.76%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$43.18+0.68(+1.60%)
- New Flyer Industries Inc$53.56-0.81(-1.49%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$14.64+0.17(+1.17%)
- TransAlta Renewables Inc$14.25+0.21(+1.50%)
- Toyota Motor Corp$113.28+0.25(+0.22%)
- ABB Ltd$22.85-0.10(-0.44%)
- Johnson Controls International PLC$37.83-0.82(-2.12%)
- Updated August 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.