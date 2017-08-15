Stocks of companies that focus on clean energy and efficiency are now outperforming a global energy benchmark heavily tied to fossil fuels, according to new research from a pair of groups focused on corporate social responsibility.

In a report released on Tuesday, researchers with Canadian “clean capitalism” media company Corporate Knights Inc. and U.S. non-profit As You Sow revealed the performance of a curated group of the world’s 200-largest companies ranked by clean-energy and energy-efficiency revenues. German conglomerate Siemens AG tops the “Clean 200” list, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. and Schneider Electric SE – with five Canadian companies, including No. 7-ranked Bombardier Inc., in the mix.

