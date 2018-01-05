Strong jobs data, interest rate hikes, and problems for dividend investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

The past number of years have been great for global investors but sluggish economic and wage growth has not been so good for average citizens. Today's domestic economic data however, with job growth well above expectations, might signal a change in trend,

"The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than 40 years as Canada closed out a calendar year that saw it produce jobs at a pace not seen since 2002… The unemployment reading fell last month as the economy generated 78,600 net new positions, including 23,700 full-time jobs."

The upside surprise sets the stage for further interest rate increases by the Bank of Canada as part of a trend that could slam the brakes on outsized investor gains in real estate and dividend-based investments,

"CIBC on Canada's December jobs report: "In our judgement, that should be enough to see the Bank of Canada hike rates later this month, with the employment figures more than enough to offset recent disappointments on GDP." (Twitter )

"Canadian jobs market 'on fire' as unemployment falls to 41-year low" – BNN

"Inflation Risk May Shake Global Markets" – Bloomberg

"Canada's Unemployment Rate Declines to Lowest in Four Decades" – Report on Business

Business Insider, with its typically hyperbolic headline, cites Goldman Sachs research predicting heightened market volatility and investment strategies that we can use to benefit,

" 'Coming off extremely low realized volatility in 2017, the options market is broadly bracing for a pickup in volatility this year,' Katherine Fogertey and the Goldman Sachs derivatives team wrote in a client note."

The research highlights Dow Industrial stocks, high yield bonds, consumer discretionary and technology stocks as the areas where volatility will hit hardest, and where investors can hunt for bargains when this happens.

"Goldman Sachs: Markets are about to get rocky — here's how to use that to your advantage" – Business Insider

The cryptocurrency speculation has reached ludicrous heights, as Ben Carlson from Ritholtz Wealth Management describes. Mr. Carlson first quotes a CNBC story about Ripple, a company peripherally involved with cryptocurrencies,

"Thanks to one digital currency's surge in the last few weeks, the co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple is now one of the five richest people in America… Larsen's holdings are worth about $59.9-billion. That puts the former Ripple CEO just ahead of Larry Ellison..."

And he goes on to write, "Most people who have just heard about Ripple this month likely have no idea what it is. Ripple is a payments network for banks that is supposed to allow them to send and receive transactions faster in a more secure way using blockchain technology. And it seems like the biggest use case (for now) for blockchain technology is adding it to your company's name or mission and seeing your stock skyrocket."

"When Things Don't Make Any Sense" – Carlson, A Wealth of Common Sense

"The Ripple effect" – FT Alphaville

Tweet of the Day: "@francesdonald Canada's fracture into two economies is now healing as Alberta's unemployment rate comes back to earth. In Dec, AB added 26k jobs and mostly in full-time work. Unemployment down to 6.9% (from 8.8% Jan '17)." – (Chart) Twitter

