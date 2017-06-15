When investors say a company has a licence to print money, they usually mean it is very profitable. But in the case of Swiss National Bank, there is an actual licence to print money. Could this be why SNBN’s shares were up 70 per cent over the past 12 months? And will the company continue to be a good investment?
