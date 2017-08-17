Today, conditions are excellent for the Vancouver-based miner, and that suggests shareholders should consider departing from this roller coaster of an investment.

Teck Resources Ltd. rewards nimble investors who can move against the current, selling the stock when times are good and buying it when the outlook is dismal.

Most stocks are volatile. But Teck’s ups and downs are extreme, suggesting that investors need to lock in their gains at some point.

Is now the time? There’s no definitive answer to that, but there are at least four warning signs that suggest the spectacular gains of the past 18 months might give way to something far more mediocre – or worse.

Base metals have been rallying to multiyear highs and the global economy has been performing well. This is good news, but remember that this is a stock that tends to get hit hard when ideal conditions start to deteriorate.

If this backdrop isn’t enough to raise concerns that the stock is nearing a peak, then consider Teck’s volatile profitability: This is a stock that rewards investors for buying when profit is slim and selling when it is fat.

Profit was just 12 cents a share in the first quarter of 2016, when the shares could be bought for less than $5. And profit was just 11 cents per share in the first quarter of 2011, when the shares traded for as little as $3.42.

But in the second quarter of 2008, when the shares traded for more than $30, profit was $1.14 a share. And today, profit is $1 a share with the share price slightly below $30.

Intrepid investors will point out that the share price is less than half of what it was in 2011, when the shares peaked at more than $64, suggesting the potential for further gains. But given this stock’s record for dashing the hopes of long-term investors, you have to ask yourself if it’s worth sticking around.

Report Typo/Error