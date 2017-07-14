A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Business Insider quoted a multi-billion dollar hedge fund manager as saying ‘the market has changed,’

“[Dmitry Balyasny, the managing partner at the billion-dollar hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management] wrote in a letter to investors that the rise of passive investing and quant funds and a surge in hedge-fund assets had made the stock market more efficient, leaving fewer easy money-making opportunities… ‘We think the challenges, consolidation, and changes in the industry are due to one main factor: There isn’t enough alpha to make everyone happy,’ Balyasny said.”

