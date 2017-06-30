A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The FANG stocks have been driving positive U.S. market performance, and many portfolio managers who’s job depends on returns staying close to the index were forced to hold them. Now we’re at quarter-end and it’s entirely possible that these managers aren’t comfortable reporting that hugely expensive stocks, like Amazon.com, Facebook Inc. and Nvidia Corp. (I know NVDA is not in FANG, but its performance has been ridiculous until lately), are in their top holdings, and have sold their positions down, causing the technology sell-off.

Report Typo/Error