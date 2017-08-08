Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Rosenberg: The Canadian dollar’s doom and gloom swings to boom Add to ...

David Rosenberg

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When the Canadian dollar almost touched 72.46 cents (U.S.) back in early May, we turned very bullish on the currency. Let’s briefly revisit that period:

  • The mantra of the day was that the problems at Home Capital were not company-specific but a canary in the coal mine for the entire Canadian banking system.
  • There were concerns that the bubbly housing markets in Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area were going to topple over and create a made-in-Canada recession.
  • The speculators in the futures and options pits had started to take out huge short positions on the Canadian dollar.
  • The prevailing view at the time was that the Bank of Canada was going to be forced to cut rates.
  • Oil prices were sliding then and there was a consensus forecast building at the time that WTI was heading back to the early 2016 lows, and would take the loonie along for the ride.
  • Canada was going to get hit hard by U.S. trade barriers and the rewriting of the North American free-trade agreement.
  • The Fed was going to hike rates and drive a further negative wedge between Canadian and U.S. front-end bond yields.

A lot of bad news was priced in at that point. If any or all of these factors did not come to fruition, then the case for a short-covering rally would be very strong, indeed. At that near-72.46-cent level in May, the moving averages were closer to 75.19 cents, as a measure of how oversold the currency had become.

