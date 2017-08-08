When the Canadian dollar almost touched 72.46 cents (U.S.) back in early May, we turned very bullish on the currency. Let’s briefly revisit that period:
- The mantra of the day was that the problems at Home Capital were not company-specific but a canary in the coal mine for the entire Canadian banking system.
- There were concerns that the bubbly housing markets in Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area were going to topple over and create a made-in-Canada recession.
- The speculators in the futures and options pits had started to take out huge short positions on the Canadian dollar.
- The prevailing view at the time was that the Bank of Canada was going to be forced to cut rates.
- Oil prices were sliding then and there was a consensus forecast building at the time that WTI was heading back to the early 2016 lows, and would take the loonie along for the ride.
- Canada was going to get hit hard by U.S. trade barriers and the rewriting of the North American free-trade agreement.
- The Fed was going to hike rates and drive a further negative wedge between Canadian and U.S. front-end bond yields.
A lot of bad news was priced in at that point. If any or all of these factors did not come to fruition, then the case for a short-covering rally would be very strong, indeed. At that near-72.46-cent level in May, the moving averages were closer to 75.19 cents, as a measure of how oversold the currency had become.
