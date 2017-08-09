This has not been a good year for Canadian investors. In fact, to put it bluntly, it’s been a stinker.

Just take a look at the year-to-date performances of the world’s major stock markets. Only one is in the red as of Wednesday – ours, the S&P/TSX composite index, with a year-to-date loss of 0.5 per cent. Everyone else is in profit territory, although some gains are pretty meagre – Australia is only ahead by 1.7 per cent. The big winners so far this year are Hong Kong (up 26.2 per cent), India (19.4 per cent) and Nasdaq (17.7 per cent).

