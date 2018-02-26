With the flash correction now just a memory, here's what investors should do now

We had an official stock market correction earlier this month. If you blinked, you may have missed it.

The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points, not once but twice, on Feb. 2 and Feb. 8. By the time it hit its low on Feb. 9, it had fallen 2,826 points for the month, or 10.8 per cent. That's officially correction territory.

Investors were spooked. Was this the start of another bear market? Was it 2008 all over again. Should we sell?

Story continues below advertisement

Now, three weeks later, it's almost as if it never happened. Stability has returned to the markets and the Dow was up 2.4 per cent for the year as of the close on Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are also in positive territory for the year.

The TSX isn't doing as well, down 3.5 per cent so far in 2018, but we have come to expect that these days.

So, what happened? Worries about rising interest rates and inflation were cited as the primary culprits. The plunge was exacerbated by margin calls that forced leveraged investors to liquidate part or all of their positions.

The result was a week or so of turmoil, after which things settled down. However, the Dow is still in negative territory for the month and is off about 5 per cent from its all-time closing high of 26,616.71, reached on Jan. 26.

Now investors are scratching their heads, wonder what to do at this point.

"I've been waiting for a downturn like a cat sitting in front of a mouse-hole. Now what, please?" asked reader Emily C.

My advice is to use caution. The flash correction may be over but the underlying causes, concerns about rising rates and inflation, have not gone away. As well, stocks may be down from their highs, but most still look expensive. With rates almost certain to rise at least twice more this year, expect increased pressure on stocks, especially interest-sensitive securities.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While our reader was watching that mouse-hole, presumably she thought about what to buy and set some entry levels. So, at this stage, watch those issues carefully. If any reach the target, start to gradually accumulate some shares. Don't buy the entire position at once. Rather, invest 25 per cent to 50 per cent of where you want to end up and see how the price performs after that. If it falls more, add some additional shares to your holdings. This is called layering-in and it's the best approach for markets such as this.

===

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to www.buildingwealth.ca. Follow Gordon Pape on Twitter at twitter.com/GPUpdates and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GordonPapeMoney