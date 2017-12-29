The Globe’s stars and dogs for 2017

There's no better time than the holidays to honour the year's champions and to single out the biggest losers for ridicule.

For investors, 2017 will be remembered as the year that bitcoin went bonkers, Home Capital got hammered and Air Canada continued to soar, proving that airlines really can make a good investment.

As the year comes to a close – not a second too soon for anyone who holds shares of GE, Mattel or Cineplex – here's a final look back at the stars and dogs of 2017.

CANOPY GROWTH (STAR)

WEED-TSX

Sure, a growing body of research suggests that marijuana impedes learning, lowers IQ, impairs memory and increases the risk of psychosis. But what are a few minor side effects when there's so much money to be made? Shares of Canopy Growth – the country's largest medical-marijuana producer – continued to grow like a, well, weed, as the company prepared for legalization of recreational pot in 2018. In January, it acquired fellow marijuana producer Mettrum Health, beefing up Canopy's production capacity. In October, Canopy got another boost when U.S.-based alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands announced an agreement to acquire a 9.9-per-cent stake in the marijuana producer. Under the agreement, the companies are expected to develop cannabis-infused drinks, giving people even more ways to experience the pleasant – or damaging – effects of THC. John Heinzl

DOLLARAMA (STAR)

DOL-TSX

The Christmas season is almost over, which can only mean one thing: Dollarama will be rolling out the Halloween decorations any day now. Even as other retailers were going bankrupt or retrenching, Dollarama was living proof that bricks-and-mortar stores can still thrive. By capitalizing on seasonal trends, pushing more higher-priced items and catering to consumers' basic food and household needs, the discount chain routinely topped sales and earnings expectations. Dollarama's decision to start accepting credit cards also gave its sales a lift. With 1,135 stores and plans to open 60 to 70 more in the next fiscal year, Dollarama's expansion showed no signs of slowing down. Seeking another avenue for growth, the retailer also discussed plans to launch an e-commerce business targeting customers who buy items in large quantities – a convenient option should you suddenly need 200 Santa hats, 150 mini bottles of Listerine or 500 ballpoint pens. JH

AIR CANADA (STAR)

AC-TSX

We've all heard the warnings: Airlines are a terrible long-term investment. Their high fixed costs and cyclical nature make them a lousy bet – except for bankruptcy lawyers. How, then, to explain Air Canada's sizzling total return of about 1,400 per cent over the past five years? Well, low fuel prices have helped. And the economy's been pretty good. But Air Canada management also deserves credit for focusing on profitable routes and bringing in newer, more efficient planes with lower fuel and maintenance costs. What's more, signing long-term contracts with Air Canada's 25,000 unionized employees – including flight attendants, pilots and maintenance staff – has brought the airline labour peace, allowing it to focus on growth. In the third quarter, for instance, Air Canada posted record adjusted net income (excluding an income tax recovery) of $950-million, up from $821-million a year earlier, as passenger revenue soared 9.1 per cent to $4.48-billion – also a record. Investors are enjoying the flight. JH

NETFLIX (STAR)

NFLX-Nasdaq

Think you watch a lot of Netflix? According to the streaming giant, one of its subscribers watched the same movie every day for 365 days in a row. Worse, it was Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. But obsessed Johnny Depp fans weren't the only ones binge-watching Netflix. Around the world, members devoured more than one billion hours of content a week, neglecting work and family obligations and skipping urgent medical appointments so they could watch entire seasons of Stranger Things and Master of None. Not all of the publicity surrounding Netflix was positive: Netflix cut ties with Kevin Spacey, star of House of Cards, after the actor faced allegations of sexual harassment. But the news had little impact on Netflix's astronomical stock valuation of about 150 times estimated 2017 earnings. Netflix has proven it can create content that people want to watch. Now let's see if it can make enough money to justify that lofty valuation. JH

BRP (STAR)

DOO-TSX

Mention Bombardier, and most people immediately think of massive losses, product delays and government handouts. But this former Bombardier subsidiary is doing just fine, thanks very much. Bombardier Recreational Products or BRP – which was spun off from the troubled plane and train maker in 2003 and went public a decade later – has been posting record results thanks to strong sales of its ATVs, side-by-side vehicles (SSVs), Ski-Doos, Sea-Doos and other power toys. To meet booming demand for its SSVs – a class of off-road machines with seats for two, four or six passengers – BRP announced plans to invest $100-million to, among other things, double production of the vehicles at a plant in Mexico. Business is so good that BRP earlier this year initiated a quarterly dividend of 8 cents (U.S.) a share – that's 8 cents more than Bombardier pays, if you're keeping track. JH

SHOPIFY (STAR)

SHOP-TSX

Taking stock of 2017 in its entirety, one could easily get the impression that the masses are teeming with deranged reactionaries peddling popular lunacies. But Tobias Lutke seems to be under the impression that not only does humanity have some redeeming qualities, but that there might even be some entrepreneurs with marketable ideas among the unwashed. There's a slim chance the Shopify CEO is on to something. By the hundreds of thousands, nascent merchants have flocked to Shopify's platform, sending revenues on a skyward trajectory, even as profits have remained elusive. The righteous campaign to democratize e-commerce was interrupted this year by noted villain and short-seller Andrew Left, however, who characterized Shopify as a "good ol' get-rich-quick scheme." In the absence of company disclosure on churn, or the rate at which Shopify merchants fail, Mr. Left successfully raised concerns about the company's customer base. Mr. Lutke responded by posting third-quarter sales growth in excess of 70 per cent. While Mr. Left's salvo certainly hit its target, Shopify was still among the best performing tech stocks of 2017. Tim Shufelt

SPIN MASTER (STAR)

TOY-TSX

If you have young children, chances are you have a new Hatchimal incubating in your home right now and the Paw Patrol theme jangling around your brain. Both franchises are basically opiates for kids, and the company behind them is, unsurprisingly, raking it in. For the blissfully uninitiated, a Hatchimal is a fuzzy creature that "hatches" from a toy egg that will presumably not become sentient after everybody has gone to sleep. It was the must-have toy last Christmas, sparking the odd Wal-Mart brawl between desperate parents, and has remained one of the hottest commodities this year. Meanwhile, Paw Patrol is an intensely merchandised television show featuring a posse of puppies slinging catch phrases around Adventure Bay and solving problems usually caused by the show's bumbling adults, such as that halfwit Cap'n Turbot. If only a pack of young dogs could tackle real-world problems, such as global climate change, or the North Korea situation. Save us Paw Patrol! The adults have screwed everything up! TS

COBALT (STAR)

(commodity)

If you were planning on throwing a party for only the coolest mined metals, you're going to make a fool out of yourself with all of those lithium and palladium invitations. Those are so 2016. This year's hottest metal is cobalt – sexy, vivacious, and totally down for reductive smelting. Cobalt is one of the essential ingredients in the lithium-ion batteries used to power the world's gadgets as well as electric vehicles. But a supply shortage of cobalt is shaping up, which helped push spot prices up by 125 per cent this year to about $74,200 (U.S.) a tonne. The metal is almost always the byproduct of copper and nickel mining, meaning that increased demand may not automatically stimulate production. In October, Volkswagen failed in its effort to secure a five-year supply of cobalt to support its push into electric vehicles. But if history is any guide, if it's needed to make iPhones, then by God we shall have it. TS

BOEING (STAR)

BA-NYSE

Boeing's stock rode a smoother ascent this year than they could possibly teach in pilot school, in direct contrast to Bombardier, which has been on one of those flight paths after which passengers exit looking ashen and clutching rosary beads. Boeing shares nearly doubled over the year, good for the top stock in the Dow Jones industrial average, and by some margin, which added $80-billion (U.S.) to the company's market capitalization. A confluence of positive forces was behind the banner year, from an uptrend in defence stocks, to a rise in global air travel, a huge production backlog, rising productivity, increased buybacks and dividends, and an estimated adjusted earnings increase of 40 per cent over last year. Meanwhile, Bombardier's year was salvaged only by wresting a bailout from Ottawa, then by handing control of its C-Series program to French competitor Airbus Group SE. TS

BITCOIN (STAR)

(cryptocurrency)

What started off as a way for regular people to anonymously buy hard drugs off the internet finally became impossible to ignore this year. The value of a single bitcoin rose by 17 times, ending the year at higher than $16,000 and capturing the attention of everyone from retail investors to your aunt at a holiday party. Bitcoin's rise seems as if it's tied to a loss of faith in governments and institutions such as central banks. The Wall Street establishment has mostly argued that the virtual currency has no economy underpinning, is a lousy store of value, and is clearly in bubble territory. Bitcoin faithful, on the other hand, argue that the incumbents of finance don't understand cryptocurrency. In any event, it's difficult peg a value at which bitcoin should be trading. But you should probably tell your aunt to steer clear. TS

MATTEL (DOG)



MAT-Nasdaq

Toys may bring joy to children on Christmas morning. But toy maker Mattel has brought nothing but misery to investors. Hammered by falling sales of key brands such as American Girl and Barbie, the loss of the lucrative Disney Princess licence to rival Hasbro and a seismic shift to video games and mobile devices, Mattel posted one lousy quarter after another. The Chapter 11 filing of key customer Toys "R" Us put another lump of coal in Mattel's stocking. After slashing its dividend by 61 per cent in June, Mattel eliminated its payment entirely in October after third-quarter net sales plummeted 13 per cent. Any hope for a Merry Christmas was dashed in December when Mattel chopped its fourth-quarter guidance amid "gross margin deterioration," prompting three credit-rating agencies to downgrade its debt further into junk status. With Mattel's stock languishing near a nine-year low, Hasbro has reportedly made takeover advances. Given Mattel's deepening struggles, a play date with Hasbro might be worth considering. John Heinzl

UNDER ARMOUR (DOG)

UA-NYSE

Not long ago, Under Armour was the MVP of athletic apparel brands, posting an uninterrupted string of quarterly sales gains since its initial public offering in 2005. But in business, as in sports, all winning streaks must come to an end: Facing intense competition from Nike and a resurgent Adidas, and hurt by waning interest in the "athleisure" trend, Under Armour's sales growth gradually slowed and then turned negative in the third quarter. The company's footwear business, in particular – including its flagship Stephen Curry basketball shoes endorsed by the Golden State Warriors star – was the focus of endless trash talk. Several versions of the sneakers were widely mocked on social media for their uncool appearance and supply chain issues reportedly led to delays in the new Curry 4 line. Now, the company's back is against the wall and it needs to give 110 per cent if it wants to regain its glory. JH

SEARS CANADA (DOG)

SCC-TSX (delisted in June)

It would be hard to script a more depressing storyline. Once the largest department-store chain in the country, Sears Canada struggled for years as specialty clothing stores, home-improvement retailers and electronics chains picked off its merchandise lines. Compounding Sears Canada's woes, its U.S. parent cared more about slashing costs and milking cash from the company than investing in the business. The end came slowly at first – and then suddenly. In June, weighed down by more than $1.1-billion in liabilities, the company filed for protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act and the shares were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Last-ditch efforts to sell the business failed, and in October, Sears Canada announced plans to lay off its remaining 12,000 employees and liquidate all 131 stores. Investors had ample warning that the story would end badly, but one can only feel sympathy for Sears Canada employees, who received no severance and faced a $270-million shortfall in their defined benefit pension plans. JH

GENERAL ELECTRIC (DOG)

GE-NYSE

For General Electric investors, it was déjà vu all over again. Almost nine years after slashing its dividend by more than two-thirds, the industrial conglomerate cut its dividend in half in November, sending the stock to its biggest one-day rout since April, 2009. For investors who were paying attention, the cut should not have come as a surprise. Long under fire from investors, CEO Jeff Immelt had stepped down in June – "about 10 years too late," according to one analyst. Mr. Immelt had jettisoned assets including GE's media arm, NBC Universal and most of GE Capital. But the strategy failed, as evidenced by six consecutive years of falling free cash flow. New CEO John Flannery vowed to focus GE on health care, aviation and energy. But given that 2018 will, in his words, be a "reset year," investors were in no hurry to invest in a stock that wasn't just the worst performer on the Dow in 2017, but has been the Dow's biggest laggard for the period since 2001 – the year Mr. Immelt became CEO. JH

SNAP (DOG)

SNAP-NYSE

With Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Google Plus and WhatsApp already vying for people's attention, is it possible that the world doesn't actually need another social-media app? Like, ever? Judging by the lame performance of Snap following its overhyped IPO, we may have reached the saturation point. Hurt by competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, Snap – which owns the video- and photo-messaging app Snapchat – struggled all year with disappointing revenue and user growth. In the third quarter, its daily audience grew by just 2.89 per cent globally – the slowest sequential increase since at least the first quarter of 2014. Responding to complaints, Snapchat recently redesigned the app to make it easier to use. But while the move breathed some life into the stock, it was still well below the closing price of $24.48 (U.S.) on the day Snap went public in March. JH

HOME CAPITAL (DOG)

HCG-TSX

Fans of It's a Wonderful Life know a good old-fashioned bank run when they see one. Last April, Home Capital's management found itself thrust into the role of Jimmy Stewart, trying to suppress an uprising of depositors demanding their money back. Jimmy tried to tell 'em the money was in Joe's house, and in the Kennedy house, and Mrs. Macklin's house and a hundred others, but they wouldn't listen. And like Jimmy, Home Capital badly needed a lifeline. In Jimmy's case, it came in the form of Clarence, a guardian angel dressed in a potato sack with sleeves. Facially, Clarence bore an uncanny resemblance to the man who would become Home Capital's saviour 70 years later. In June, Warren Buffett, aka the Oracle of Omaha, put his confidence and a spare $150-million or so in the beleaguered Canadian mortgage lender. And while the longer-term Home Capital shareholder has fared terribly, Mr. Buffett has nearly doubled his money. It is said that every time a bell rings, Mr. Buffett makes a bundle. Tim Shufelt

CINEPLEX (DOG)

CGX-TSX

When the summer box office is riding on new releases like the Baywatch reboot, and the fifth instalments of tired franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Transformers, you know you're in trouble. Add in a couple of epic flops such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which each had budgets of at least $175-million, and you have the makings of the worst summer for North American cinema in more than a decade. With a near-monopoly in Canadian movie-going and a high valuation as a result of its darling status among domestic fund managers, Cineplex was vulnerable to a weak slate. It's a classic movie trope – dominant front-runner gets too big for its britches, ensuring its own comeuppance. But everyone loves a redemption story. In a world where movies are crappy, does one fallen champion have what it takes to claw its way back? To make us laugh, cry, and feel again? Find out in Cineplex 2: The Rescreening. Coming 2018. TS

DHX MEDIA (DOG)

DHX.B-TSX

The diplomatic way to characterize DHX Media's offerings is "mature." From Teletubbies, to Strawberry Shortcake, to Peanuts, characters in the DHX family are so old they might as well be yelling at the pups from Paw Patrol to get off their lawn. The Halifax-based distributor of children's shows has had a rough go of late, struggling with declining viewership and advertising revenues. And DHX had a 2017 befitting the new face of the company. In May, the world's favourite lovable loser, Charlie Brown, became Canadian-owned when DHX said it would acquire a majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC. The market grew concerned about the debt the company took on to finance the $345-million (U.S.) acquisition. In September, second-quarter financial results were so bad the company apologized to shareholders. An announcement that the company was potentially putting itself up for sale didn't appease the market. And in December, the stock was removed from the S&P/TSX composite index. Nobody is counting on Charlie Brown ever successfully kicking that football. And DHX shareholders are getting a little tired of seeing the company land flat on its back. TS

RUSSIA STOCKS (DOG)

MOEX index

There are a few things the Russians are very good at: borscht, vodka, hockey, hacking and sucking oil out of the ground. Earlier this year, Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia to become the world's largest producer of crude oil. As of October, Russian oil production averaged 10.3 million barrels a day, making energy production an powerful force in Russian finance. If as a Canadian investor you lament the excessive domestic dependence on resources, be thankful you don't live in Russia, where energy stocks account for about half the broader market. As a result, the MSCI Russia index and the price of West Texas intermediate have traded in virtual lockstep over the past few years. Since June, however, the price of crude oil in ruble terms has risen by nearly 35 per cent, while the main Russian index has captured only about half that growth, as sanctions weigh on investor sentiment, as does the U.S. investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential connections to Donald Trump's campaign. So in a year in which the average national index rose by 15 to 20 per cent, the main Russian index was one of the few losers. TS

NATURAL GAS (DOG)

(commodity)

If you smell rotten eggs, you've either got a gas leak and you should get out immediately, or you've got a gas investment and perhaps the same advice applies. In a year that saw global energy prices increase across the board, natural gas futures are the lone standout, having declined by nearly 30 per cent since the start of the year. In a few instances this year, natural gas prices in Western Canada turned negative as a result of pipeline bottlenecks and limited storage options, meaning producers would have to pay to offload supply. The broader problem in the gas market is that supply has exploded as a result of the transformative developments in fracking and horizontal drilling. Meanwhile, the demand growth once envisioned for the commodity as a cleaner alternative to coal and a cheaper alternative to nuclear power has not quite materialized. Those two divergent trends mean the stench surrounding natural gas is likely to linger for some time. TS