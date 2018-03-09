The more you trade, the more money you lose

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Domestic and U.S. employment numbers were released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian economy produced 15,400 jobs when a gain of 21,000 was expected. South of the border, 313,000 new jobs were reported when 205,000 was forecast.

In a somewhat related story, Bloomberg cites experts on the employment effects of a potential end of NAFTA,

"Canada Monetary Policy to Ease If Nafta Ends: Conference Board" – Bloomberg

The Psy-Fi website remains the best source of information regarding the largely irreconcilable differences between human psychology and successful investing. A recent post called Cursed by Momentum explains, with considerable academic backing, why the more an investor trades, the more money they lose,

"Although most investors have no edge on the market there's a proportion of them that persist in trading actively, the main effect of which is to enrich their brokers. There are various explanations of why this occurs, but it seems to come down to some combination of inherent overconfidence and a perverse refusal to take account of negative information.

"This is pa rticularly dangerous in calm periods such as those we've been experiencing in markets over the past few years. In such times momentum strategies are particularly effective – and serve to supercharge the behavior of naturally overconfident individuals. The end results are usually not pretty."

The post is long but worthwhile throughout.

"Cursed by Momentum" – Psy-Fi

Two reports provided interesting analysis on the oil sector.

First, while many investors don't associate technology with the energy industry, new methods are having a big effect on production,

"U.S. oil production is surging despite financial markets' indifference. As it is, chastened oil firms are focused on doing more with less, and starting to use newer technologies to keep that process going. OPEC needs to think about what animal spirits, and drilling budgets, might be unleashed if oil was at $70-plus."

"What I Learned by Getting Locked Out at CERAWeek" – Gadfly

"Aging Oil Fields Defy Gravity to Pump More Crude" – Bloomberg

Elsewhere in the oil patch, Bloomberg collected informed perspectives on the future of global oil demand,

"Many processes used in iron, steel, cement and plastics factories can't be electrified at all, and even if they could be, cannot be done at a viable cost in the foreseeable future, [Royal Dutch Shell executives] said at a conference in Singapore. .. A growing body of research is painting a bearish picture for oil beyond the next 20 years, as more electric vehicles hit roads across the globe and engines become more efficient. Rapid adoption could mean demand peaks by the 2030s, according to Bank of America and BP Plc, a prospect that's likely to worry institutional investors in the energy industry."

"Shell Says Oil's Not Going Anywhere" – Bloomberg

"Electric Vehicles on the March" – Business Week

Tweet of the Day (Macro Man detailed this argument Thursday ): "@vsualst Lukewarm Canadian dollar reaction to steel and aluminum exemptions shows that it really wasn't about the tariffs after all: " – Twitter

Diversion: " Busting the Myth of 'Welfare Makes People Lazy'" – The Atlantic