Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city (peshkov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city (peshkov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An investing world where only a handful of stocks move the indexes

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If you have a broadly diversified portfolio, you’re probably holding far fewer good stocks than you think.

Chances are your equity earnings, like the stock market itself, are dependent on the runaway returns of a precious few stars counteracting the mediocrity that characterizes the vast majority of public listings.

These seven companies have accounted for all of the S&P/TSX index's total returns, year-to date

Index/CompaniesTotal Return YTD (%)Contribution to TSX Total Return (%) *Cumulative Contribution
S&P/TSX Composite Index2.1%
Canadian National Railway19.6%31.0%31.0%
Royal Bank of Canada5.3%16.9%47.9%
Brookfield Asset Management17.5%15.5%63.4%
Bank of Nova Scotia5.2%10.8%74.2%
Waste Connections Inc.22.9%9.4%83.6%
Rogers Communications Inc.22.3%9.4%93.0%
Restaurant Brands International24.3%8.5%>100%

Source: Bloomberg. * figures do not add up to 100 due to rounding

