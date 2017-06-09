If you have a broadly diversified portfolio, you’re probably holding far fewer good stocks than you think.
Chances are your equity earnings, like the stock market itself, are dependent on the runaway returns of a precious few stars counteracting the mediocrity that characterizes the vast majority of public listings.
These seven companies have accounted for all of the S&P/TSX index's total returns, year-to date
|Index/Companies
|Total Return YTD (%)
|Contribution to TSX Total Return (%) *
|Cumulative Contribution
|S&P/TSX Composite Index
|2.1%
|Canadian National Railway
|19.6%
|31.0%
|31.0%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|5.3%
|16.9%
|47.9%
|Brookfield Asset Management
|17.5%
|15.5%
|63.4%
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|5.2%
|10.8%
|74.2%
|Waste Connections Inc.
|22.9%
|9.4%
|83.6%
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|22.3%
|9.4%
|93.0%
|Restaurant Brands International
|24.3%
|8.5%
|>100%
Source: Bloomberg. * figures do not add up to 100 due to rounding
Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt