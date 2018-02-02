The TSX is now oversold. Here is how investors should proceed

The S&P/TSX Composite skidded 2.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close.

The benchmark as a whole is now trading in the oversold, technically attractive zone according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 28.5 is below the buy signal of 30, and the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 is a distant memory.

There are 31 oversold index constituents this week with pipeline and utility stocks dominating the top of the list. Enbridge Inc. is the most oversold benchmark stock this week, followed by TransCanada Corp., Pretium Resources Inc., Transalta Corp., Inter Pipeline Ltd., and Altagas Ltd.

I could have picked one of the dividend names for the focus chart this week but didn't.

Income generating equities have been pushed lower by rising bond yields, and bond markets are likely to determine their short term performance, overriding technical factors like RSI.

I chose the index, now oversold, for the chart this week but had to extend the time frame. Usually it's 24 months, but the S&P/TSX Composite hasn't been oversold by RSI previously in that period.

A five-year chart indicates that the benchmark tends to "double bottom." Beginning in April 2013, for instance, an RSI buy signal was followed by a decent rally but the index quickly headed south afterwards. It then retested the lows - giving another RSI buy signal in June 2013 - before staging a 32-per-cent rally to late August 2014.

A similar pattern occurred in October 2014. A deeply oversold reading was followed by a short rally, a retest of the lows in December, and then a significant rally to April 2015.

The time period between August 2015 and January 2016 may or may not fit the pattern.

The S&P/TSX Composite more or less ignored a buy signal in August 2015, pausing only briefly before hitting much lower lows. Another buy signal in January 2016 proved a lucrative buying opportunity as the index rallied 34 per cent to February 2017. The two buy signals are probably too far apart to consider this a double bottom.

The summary here is that the current RSI buy signal does not, on its own, represent a reliable entry point based on past history. The odds of a small rally followed by another significant drop are high. If a retest of the lows does happen, and another buy signal occurs, this would be a more promising technical signal.

There are only seven overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite stocks by RSI this week. Pure Industrial REIT tops the list, trailed by Open Text Corp., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Western Forest Products Inc., TMX Group Ltd., Dollarama Inc. and CGI Group Inc.

Investors should always complete fundamental analysis before making any market transactions.