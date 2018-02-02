 Skip to main content

The TSX is now oversold. Here is how investors should proceed

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite skidded 2.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close.

The benchmark as a whole is now trading in the oversold, technically attractive zone according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 28.5 is below the buy signal of 30, and the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 is a distant memory.

There are 31 oversold index constituents this week with pipeline and utility stocks dominating the top of the list. Enbridge Inc. is the most oversold benchmark stock this week, followed by TransCanada Corp., Pretium Resources Inc., Transalta Corp., Inter Pipeline Ltd., and Altagas Ltd.

I could have picked one of the dividend names for the focus chart this week but didn't.

Income generating equities have been pushed lower by rising bond yields, and bond markets are likely to determine their short term performance, overriding technical factors like RSI.

I chose the index, now oversold, for the chart this week but had to extend the time frame. Usually it's 24 months, but the S&P/TSX Composite hasn't been oversold by RSI previously in that period.

A five-year chart indicates that the benchmark tends to "double bottom." Beginning in April 2013, for instance, an RSI buy signal was followed by a decent rally but the index quickly headed south afterwards. It then retested the lows - giving another RSI buy signal in June 2013 - before staging a 32-per-cent rally to late August 2014.

A similar pattern occurred in October 2014. A deeply oversold reading was followed by a short rally, a retest of the lows in December, and then a significant rally to April 2015.

The time period between August 2015 and January 2016 may or may not fit the pattern.

The S&P/TSX Composite more or less ignored a buy signal in August 2015, pausing only briefly before hitting much lower lows. Another buy signal in January 2016 proved a lucrative buying opportunity as the index rallied 34 per cent to February 2017. The two buy signals are probably too far apart to consider this a double bottom.

The summary here is that the current RSI buy signal does not, on its own, represent a reliable entry point based on past history. The odds of a small rally followed by another significant drop are high. If a retest of the lows does happen, and another buy signal occurs, this would be a more promising technical signal.

There are only seven overbought, technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite stocks by RSI this week. Pure Industrial REIT tops the list, trailed by Open Text Corp., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Western Forest Products Inc., TMX Group Ltd., Dollarama Inc. and CGI Group Inc.

Investors should always complete fundamental analysis before making any market transactions.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC16.3712943.9950.7546-7.506304-10.5166825.3957010819.788574
TRP-TTRANSCANADA CORP21.1076255.5262.32265-3.811503-9.25138918.1509446116.98898409
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC23.049598.4612.52505-8.737864-41.00418#N/A N/A13.28522777
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP23.117736.667.563-3.757228-10.6040338.24333238#N/A N/A
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD23.2513523.7625.6546-6.346077-8.22249517.0611459915.16273133
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD24.4600827.5129.19065-3.811188-3.2716228.1419847833.26481258
ENF-TENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDING24.5716327.8131.2141-3.491364-6.0813313.1800945311.85927505
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC24.6400112.2314.32395-5.033709-8.08341132.3645137311.55954631
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A25.179933.414.3707-16.42157-19.57547#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR25.925668.29.65415-6.178492-13.68421#N/A N/A10.04901961
SAP-TSAPUTO INC25.9554641.2543.38145-2.505318-8.69853917.1644424319.28471248
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC26.7993314.2112.331-7.24543-11.408988.0574785926.854799807
EMA-TEMERA INC27.1750944.9747.5373-1.857254-3.08978319.9359059616.08369099
SJR.B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B27.3228826.5628.36895-2.064899-7.08821719.65812875#N/A N/A
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC27.7387676.1885.47245-3.630613-11.3745812.331853512.48647763
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD27.7621663.25#N/A N/A-3.361345#N/A N/A#N/A N/A22.86653795
CJR.B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH28.024538.4612.50455-5.47486-26.929067.934230331#N/A N/A
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC28.0739322.3223.4992-3.911779-3.99408231.3094412216.73163418
CR-TCREW ENERGY INC28.1012.243.85375-11.81102-28.88889#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B28.2050859.5764.0758-1.276103-6.99453617.2711120115.46469367
AAV-TADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD28.22973.987.325775-9.545454-26.296315.8098999320.30612245
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN28.3679473.8579.3145-3.615246-4.42604135.6101535823.78535609
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP28.3839941.4743.1443-2.331603-8.49660832.9050737618.77320054
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX28.5192715860.9215619.76-2.06225-1.95601619.1340613115.719637
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP28.5701979.7684.456-5.464025-9.29147945.3743656528.93882859
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD28.7038330.1930.76225-3.011319-5.64326473.56273796106.6784452
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC28.9899117.417.6501-9.185805-4.290431#N/A N/A75.32467532
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC29.0118153.7855.24275-2.057915-5.73181619.1338801619.6852123
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP29.0853811.1319.9179-9.045762-25.5663911.025686111.85303514
KEY-TKEYERA CORP29.7517133.8538.00915-5.789039-4.06313522.8452405122.58172115
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA29.8079131.1631.18675-2.074168-3.7380299.1287118649.716245713
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP29.8512113.0915.3784-9.286208-15.65722#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AAR.UN-TPURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE82.324558.096.772950.570812819.8827921.40857336#N/A N/A
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP81.8170647.4842.315113.398616.19548141.0631277614.01412601
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD77.2460565.9155.598983.7462677.18816734.9353283934.45373758
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC76.400392.892.48615.47445617.9591911.655999239.444444444
X-TTMX GROUP LTD76.3094377.1670.21395-0.43870499.54003918.6980532715.28829007
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC74.26767167.7136.17911.0606226.85806438.4771573633.95424175
GIB.A-TCGI GROUP INC - CLASS A71.5043571.6766.284355.0879744.93411218.4830580116.85559737

Source: Bloomberg

