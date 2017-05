The S&P/TSX Composite endured a bit of a beating in the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, falling 1.7 per cent. In terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark’s reading of 37 is much closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 23 index members trading at oversold levels by RSI led by Aimia Inc., Badger Daylighting Ltd., Uni-Select Inc., Westshore Terminals , Enercare Inc. and Stantec Inc. Large cap, widely held names on the oversold this include Power Corp., Inter Pipeline Ltd., Power Financial Corp., Sun Life Financial, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Hydro One Ltd.