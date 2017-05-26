Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and I was a bit surprised to see it’s only higher by 1.8 per cent year to date.

In technical terms, the benchmark is in the lower range of neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.8 that’s closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIM-TAIMIA INC17.142252.548.22625-4.150943-70.72652#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
JE-TJUST ENERGY GROUP INC20.294177.087.4878-1.803051-2.01213211.0495339413.69439072
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD23.4000623.0230.456054.683947-28.0085729.4927811314.47798742
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA26.65328.8529.8298-0.1038781-2.97393710.485620669.786295794
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC28.2613715.1616.5141-0.72036670.148174119.1007765617.77256741
GUY-TGUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC29.199915.547.0566-7.512521-9.47712222.4590176517.3756992
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD29.4774130.3434.3584-2.380952-14.60296#N/A N/A15.23092369
MDA-TMACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOC29.6898762.8972.77580.2390819-5.46283518.8354316311.09171076
PWF-TPOWER FINANCIAL CORP29.7017732.1733.0852-0.0310752-2.98565610.785912599.99689248
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD80.5056115.1210.2839.88372163.63637#N/A N/A802.79494
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES76.7798513.7711.93862.91479822.3713931.11393407#N/A N/A
AC-TAIR CANADA74.3240817.3612.79785.33980626.993425.5623805616.06568833
NFI-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC73.7301956.0543.718551.484737.9098818.4267768217.14550236
DRG.UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV72.2945310.529.432751.83930314.3973416.73195702#N/A N/A
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A71.993340.8137.56011.59322914.9148418.01180781#N/A N/A
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A70.7626322.3319.41343.04568517.47594#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
VSN-TVERESEN INC70.1644418.6613.771052.24657545.6893572.9989822735.95375723

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

