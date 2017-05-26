The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and I was a bit surprised to see it’s only higher by 1.8 per cent year to date.

In technical terms, the benchmark is in the lower range of neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.8 that’s closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.