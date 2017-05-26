The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and I was a bit surprised to see it’s only higher by 1.8 per cent year to date.
In technical terms, the benchmark is in the lower range of neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.8 that’s closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|AIM-T
|AIMIA INC
|17.14225
|2.54
|8.22625
|-4.150943
|-70.72652
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|JE-T
|JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
|20.29417
|7.08
|7.4878
|-1.803051
|-2.012132
|11.04953394
|13.69439072
|BAD-T
|BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
|23.40006
|23.02
|30.45605
|4.683947
|-28.00857
|29.49278113
|14.47798742
|POW-T
|POWER CORP OF CANADA
|26.653
|28.85
|29.8298
|-0.1038781
|-2.973937
|10.48562066
|9.786295794
|ARE-T
|AECON GROUP INC
|28.26137
|15.16
|16.5141
|-0.7203667
|0.1481741
|19.10077656
|17.77256741
|GUY-T
|GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC
|29.19991
|5.54
|7.0566
|-7.512521
|-9.477122
|22.45901765
|17.3756992
|SCL-T
|SHAWCOR LTD
|29.47741
|30.34
|34.3584
|-2.380952
|-14.60296
|#N/A N/A
|15.23092369
|MDA-T
|MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOC
|29.68987
|62.89
|72.7758
|0.2390819
|-5.462835
|18.83543163
|11.09171076
|PWF-T
|POWER FINANCIAL CORP
|29.70177
|32.17
|33.0852
|-0.0310752
|-2.985656
|10.78591259
|9.99689248
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|BB-T
|BLACKBERRY LTD
|80.50561
|15.12
|10.283
|9.883721
|63.63637
|#N/A N/A
|802.79494
|AQN-T
|ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES
|76.77985
|13.77
|11.9386
|2.914798
|22.37139
|31.11393407
|#N/A N/A
|AC-T
|AIR CANADA
|74.32408
|17.36
|12.7978
|5.339806
|26.99342
|5.562380561
|6.06568833
|NFI-T
|NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC
|73.73019
|56.05
|43.71855
|1.4847
|37.90988
|18.42677682
|17.14550236
|DRG.UN-T
|DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV
|72.29453
|10.52
|9.43275
|1.839303
|14.39734
|16.73195702
|#N/A N/A
|CU-T
|CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A
|71.9933
|40.81
|37.5601
|1.593229
|14.91484
|18.01180781
|#N/A N/A
|BLX-T
|BORALEX INC -A
|70.76263
|22.33
|19.4134
|3.045685
|17.47594
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|VSN-T
|VERESEN INC
|70.16444
|18.66
|13.77105
|2.246575
|45.68935
|72.99898227
|35.95375723
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
- Aimia Inc$2.50-0.04(-1.57%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$22.92-0.10(-0.43%)
- Air Canada$17.63+0.27(+1.56%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$7.11+0.03(+0.42%)
- Power Corporation of Canada$28.92+0.07(+0.24%)
- Aecon Group Inc$15.14-0.02(-0.13%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,405.20-5.53(-0.04%)
- New Flyer Industries Inc$56.050.00(0.00%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$15.40+0.28(+1.85%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$13.84+0.07(+0.51%)
- Updated May 26 10:28 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.