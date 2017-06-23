Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

The S&P/TSX composite index rose a scant 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 0.8 per cent higher for the year. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI) , the benchmark is at the low end of neutral in technical terms with a reading of 42, closer to the oversold, buy signal of 30 than the sell signal of 70.

This week's most overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

TickerCompanyRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP20.273.796.46-8.17-58.61N/AN/A
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC22.119.0017.13-14.04-55.33N/A17.79
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS22.8737.0044.63-9.14-18.3325.6024.05
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC24.5138.2740.83-2.68-11.8656.5021.32
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD24.8724.6027.89-2.75-14.3917.3316.70
REF.UN-TCAN REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST25.8746.8047.50-1.762.7013.31N/A
REI.UN-TRIOCAN REIT26.6224.4826.19-1.53-5.8520.01N/A
ECA-TENCANA CORP27.1710.9714.92-6.51-30.5795.1918.47
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD27.20559.36640.30-0.70-12.05N/A16.47
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP27.632.905.07-8.49-55.64N/AN/A
CEU-TCES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP27.835.416.68-6.03-28.73N/A40.98
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP28.0310.0615.35-8.29-44.23N/A36.85
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD28.5927.5634.10-0.83-22.57N/A13.84
GTE-TGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC28.712.773.61-6.25-33.50N/A8.69
BCE-TBCE INC29.4759.0459.40-0.714.0216.8417.44
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC78.7019.9023.8238.99-38.794.9725.45
DRG.UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REIT78.0710.869.591.5918.6317.27N/A
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC75.2136.9833.7114.2212.988.438.62
DOO-TBRP INC71.9239.5128.522.0238.7725.4817.30
FTS-TFORTIS INC71.8246.2042.621.7113.8720.55N/A
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO71.1112.0612.7941.02-9.11N/AN/A
WPK-TWINPAK LTD70.3360.7749.964.9733.5627.8925.74
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS 70.3020.5020.9327.475.34N/A4.23

Source: Scott Barlow, Bloomberg

