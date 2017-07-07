Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX composite index had a difficult trading week, falling 0.8 per cent to Thursday’s close. In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark is drifting towards oversold with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 37 that is much closer to the RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70. The index is also trading well below its 200-day moving average of 15,285, indicating a significant downtrend.

Overbought and Oversold TSX Stocks

Oversold Stocks
RSIPrice ($)200DMAReturn 1W (%)Return YTD (%)PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
THO-TTAHOE RESOURCES INC.16.357.1912.53-34.46-42.379.3421.28
PJC.A-TJEAN COUTU GROUP INC.17.7619.3820.73-2.66-6.2618.3218.8
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP.19.673.446.38-10.42-62.73N.AN.A
REF.UN-TCAN REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST20.3445.2547.43-1.44-0.3912.86N.A
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD.22.3871.1970.8-1.371.2224.7615.85
JE-TJUST ENERGY GROUP INC.22.986.437.45-5.86-9.3710.0412.37
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD.23.3425.5433.89-3.48-28.11N.A14.28
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC.24.2636.9340.98-3.48-14.5954.5221.52
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.25.59.414.99-5.91-47.79N.A34.43
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD.25.76115.86113.86-1.432.7820.2916.25
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC.26.3113.9615.72-7.06-14.3N.A27.98
OGC-TOCEANAGOLD CORP.26.593.714.11-8.62-4.7911.639.68
CLS-TCELESTICA INC.27.3717.1417.24-3.67.7312.9410.14
SJR.B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.27.9427.7927.68-2.875.3420.4122.06
UNS-TUNI-SELECT INC.28.2729.2131.7-6.08-0.4116.3515.13
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY28.9420.9926.88-5.79-32.9639.8616.59
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC.29.639.8650.68-2.83-27.53120.381.35
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP29.630.429.8-3.226.1866.0221.98
HR.UN-TH&R REIT29.8621.9422.53-0.811.1119N.A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP.29.9224.0923.88-1.716.919.8517.32
Overbought Stocks
AC-TAIR CANADA77.9334619.214.027910.7266440.453556.1519416635.972006221
WJA-TWESTJET AIRLINES LTD.73.436124.2722.493254.6120696.64790511.2617735711.67388167

Source: Bloomberg, Scott Barlow

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

