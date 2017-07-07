The S&P/TSX composite index had a difficult trading week, falling 0.8 per cent to Thursday’s close. In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark is drifting towards oversold with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 37 that is much closer to the RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70. The index is also trading well below its 200-day moving average of 15,285, indicating a significant downtrend.
Overbought and Oversold TSX Stocks
|Oversold Stocks
|RSI
|Price ($)
|200DMA
|Return 1W (%)
|Return YTD (%)
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|THO-T
|TAHOE RESOURCES INC.
|16.35
|7.19
|12.53
|-34.46
|-42.37
|9.34
|21.28
|PJC.A-T
|JEAN COUTU GROUP INC.
|17.76
|19.38
|20.73
|-2.66
|-6.26
|18.32
|18.8
|MEG-T
|MEG ENERGY CORP.
|19.67
|3.44
|6.38
|-10.42
|-62.73
|N.A
|N.A
|REF.UN-T
|CAN REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST
|20.34
|45.25
|47.43
|-1.44
|-0.39
|12.86
|N.A
|L-T
|LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD.
|22.38
|71.19
|70.8
|-1.37
|1.22
|24.76
|15.85
|JE-T
|JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.
|22.98
|6.43
|7.45
|-5.86
|-9.37
|10.04
|12.37
|SCL-T
|SHAWCOR LTD.
|23.34
|25.54
|33.89
|-3.48
|-28.11
|N.A
|14.28
|SU-T
|SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
|24.26
|36.93
|40.98
|-3.48
|-14.59
|54.52
|21.52
|CPG-T
|CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
|25.5
|9.4
|14.99
|-5.91
|-47.79
|N.A
|34.43
|WN-T
|WESTON (GEORGE) LTD.
|25.76
|115.86
|113.86
|-1.43
|2.78
|20.29
|16.25
|HSE-T
|HUSKY ENERGY INC.
|26.31
|13.96
|15.72
|-7.06
|-14.3
|N.A
|27.98
|OGC-T
|OCEANAGOLD CORP.
|26.59
|3.71
|4.11
|-8.62
|-4.79
|11.63
|9.68
|CLS-T
|CELESTICA INC.
|27.37
|17.14
|17.24
|-3.6
|7.73
|12.94
|10.14
|SJR.B-T
|SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|27.94
|27.79
|27.68
|-2.87
|5.34
|20.41
|22.06
|UNS-T
|UNI-SELECT INC.
|28.27
|29.21
|31.7
|-6.08
|-0.41
|16.35
|15.13
|VII-T
|SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY
|28.94
|20.99
|26.88
|-5.79
|-32.96
|39.86
|16.59
|VET-T
|VERMILION ENERGY INC.
|29.6
|39.86
|50.68
|-2.83
|-27.53
|120.3
|81.35
|DSG-T
|DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP
|29.6
|30.4
|29.8
|-3.22
|6.18
|66.02
|21.98
|HR.UN-T
|H&R REIT
|29.86
|21.94
|22.53
|-0.81
|1.11
|19
|N.A
|CPX-T
|CAPITAL POWER CORP.
|29.92
|24.09
|23.88
|-1.71
|6.9
|19.85
|17.32
|Overbought Stocks
|AC-T
|AIR CANADA
|77.93346
|19.2
|14.0279
|10.72664
|40.45355
|6.151941663
|5.972006221
|WJA-T
|WESTJET AIRLINES LTD.
|73.4361
|24.27
|22.49325
|4.612069
|6.647905
|11.26177357
|11.67388167
Source: Bloomberg, Scott Barlow
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
