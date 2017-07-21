Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX composite had a solid week, rising 0.9 per cent to Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is in technically neutral territory with a reading of 53 that is approximately mid-way between the oversold sell signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are seven oversold, technically attractive index members this week led by Cineplex Inc. Waste Connections Inc., New Flyer Industries Inc., Transalta Renewables Inc., Tahoe Resources Inc., Uni-Select Inc. and Altus Group Ltd. complete the list.

This Week's Overbought and Oversold TSX Stocks

Oversold Stocks
TickerCompanyRSIPrice ($)200-Day Moving Average1-wk % ReturnYTD Return %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC22.7249.7351.52-4.72-1.1140.0727.35
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC27.3280.1075.48-1.7915.3039.7429.73
NFI-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC27.4351.3446.17-6.7727.0718.0717.14
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC27.9414.5614.96-4.404.4954.6214.87
THO-TTAHOE RESOURCES INC28.057.1111.992.97-42.729.4824.60
UNS-TUNI-SELECT INC28.4228.1331.550.64-4.0916.1615.02
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD29.5826.9329.79-4.00-12.1743.4822.04
Overbought Stocks
TickerCompany RSIPrice200-Day Moving Average1-wk % ReturnYTD Return %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP80.2470.6058.685.4824.528.258.55
WEF-TWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC77.512.572.072.3839.0710.87n/a
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC72.7587.7371.649.1033.9814.2214.30
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA72.0056.1853.651.215.1510.7610.48
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC70.9965.3057.095.2927.3220.9718.08

Source: Bloomberg, Scott Barlow

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

