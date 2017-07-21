The S&P/TSX composite had a solid week, rising 0.9 per cent to Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is in technically neutral territory with a reading of 53 that is approximately mid-way between the oversold sell signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are seven oversold, technically attractive index members this week led by Cineplex Inc. Waste Connections Inc., New Flyer Industries Inc., Transalta Renewables Inc., Tahoe Resources Inc., Uni-Select Inc. and Altus Group Ltd. complete the list.