The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.39 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and the benchmark now stands 0.95 per cent higher for the year so far.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the market as a whole remains in technically neutral territory with a reading of 48.8 that is roughly halfway between the buy signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.