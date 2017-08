The word of the day is “flat.”

The S&P/TSX Composite did next to nothing for the week ending with Thursday’s close, falling 0.2 per cent, and the benchmark is 0.01 per cent higher for 2017. The index’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 40 leaves it in technically neutral territory, although closer to the oversold, buy signal of 30 than the RSI sell signal of 70.